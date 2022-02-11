Limited rain this weekend then heavy rain next week

(KSLA) - Showers will be limited but still possible over your Saturday. Heavy rain and storms look to arrive by the middle part of next week. There could also be some severe storms involved.

This evening will be nice and clear and fairly mild as well! So, honestly it should be great for any outdoor plans! There won’t any clouds, so no rain. Temperatures will be in the 60s to the upper 50s.

Overnight, we will have the clouds quickly increase. A cold front will be sweeping through the ArkLaTex. Initially it will not do much. The rain will be coming behind the cold front. Plus temperatures will not be all that bad Saturday morning. Lows will be in the mid 40s.

Saturday will start off very cloudy with a couple showers around. They will be very light with not much accumulation. It will also be scattered, so I don’t think everyone will see rain. If you do, it will not last long. There’s a chance for some sunshine near the I-30 corridor later in the afternoon. Temperatures though will not warm up much at all! Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

By Sunday, it will be a very cold start, but a nice finish to the day. Lows in the morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. You may want a jacket again, even in the afternoon. We will also go back to sunny and dry weather. Sunday will be the prettier day of the weekend.

Valentine’s Day falls on Monday this year. I think it will be a lovely day! The sun will be out shining with no chance of rain and Temperatures warming up to the mid 60s. If you are planning anything romantic, you can get creative if you’d like by not having to worry about rain crushing anyone’s heart!

Tuesday will also be nice and dry with no rain. The sunshine will be out shining with limited cloud cover. Temperatures will also be a tad warmer. It will warm up to the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday will be the start of some rain returning to the ArkLaTex. This should continue and even ramp up some more by your Thursday. I think it will be very scattered initially and will eventually become widespread. At times there will be very heavy downpours. There could be some strong storms that develop too. There is a chance for some severe weather. It is too early to tell what modes of severe weather, but the ingredients are in place for some stronger storms. I have the rain chances up to 40% Wednesday and 60% Thursday. Temperatures will still be warm despite the shower activity. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Have a great weekend and stay warm on your Saturday!

