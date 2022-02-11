Getting Answers
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible animal-related death

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Sheriff’s Office officials are at the scene of a death investigation.

According to Lt. Josh Tubb, the incident occurred near Highway 135, just south of FM 1252 near Liberty City. He added that the preliminary investigation indicates the person’s death could be animal-related, but that has not been confirmed at this time.

