Former West Monroe/LSU player named NFL Man of the Year

VIDEO: Andrew Whitworth makes history as oldest offensive tackle to start a game in the NFL
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle ﻿Andrew Whitworth poses with the Walter Payton NFL Man of the...
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle ﻿Andrew Whitworth poses with the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year trophy during the NFL Honors, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Dan Steinberg/AP Images for NFL)(Dan Steinberg | AP)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A homegrown talent continues to add accolades to his already historic career.

Three days before playing in the Super Bowl, Andrew Whitworth was named the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year. This award honors a player’s volunteer and charity work.

“I want to start by thanking my wife Melissa,” Whitworth said after taking the stage during the award show Thursday night. “I wouldn’t be up here without her passion for community service and the support she’s always given me.”

The NFL shared his speech on Twitter. You’ll want to hear the story Whitworth tells at the end.

“Big Whit” was born in Monroe and won two state titles as part of the West Monroe High School football team in 1998 and 2000. He attended LSU afterward.

In December, the 40-year-old Whitworth became the oldest offensive tackle to start a game in the NFL.

He’s expected to become the first 40-year-old left tackle to start a Super Bowl when he takes the field on Sunday.

It’s expected to be an emotional matchup for Whitworth, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Rams.

The team he’ll be facing is the Cincinnati Bengals, the team that drafted him.

