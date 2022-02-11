Fire chief candidate test scores released

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board released the scores Friday, Feb. 11 for the applicants who took the civil service exam for Shreveport fire chief.

All except three of the 18 applicants have ties to the Shreveport Fire Department.

Not among the 18 test takers is interim Fire Chief John Lane.

A passing score is 75% or above. All 18 test takes passed the exam with SFD fire training officer Robert Taggart II, at 98%, scoring the highest.

Rounding out the top three finishers are SFD aviation task force coordinator David Ebarb and SFD EMS officer Daniel McDonnell, each with 96%.

Below are the 18 applicants’ scores:

