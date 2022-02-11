Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

EBR Schools announce masks optional for students and staff

EBR Schools announce masks optional for students and staff
EBR Schools announce masks optional for students and staff(WILX)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information comes from the East Baton Rouge School System:

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System continues to monitor COVID-19 transmission rates, and after review and consultation with EBRPSS’s Health Advisory Council, it has been determined that wearing mask face coverings will be optional for staff and students in grades pre-K through 12 in all EBR facilities and schools beginning Monday, Feb. 14.

This decision reflects the district’s 10-day, COVID-19 positivity rate, which is currently below .5%. The district will continue to follow the Louisiana Department of Health’s guidance for self-isolation and self-quarantine. For those opting to not wear masks, this will affect quarantine protocols. For example, if an individual has to self-isolate or quarantine, they can return to school or work (if symptoms are improving and no fever is present) after five days but will be required to wear a mask until the 10th day.

Please be advised that wearing masks on school buses will still be required as mandated by the federal government.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was reported missing by family members on Feb. 5, 2022.
Body found in Broken Bow Lake confirmed to be missing woman Alyssa Walker-Donaldson
Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was reported missing by family members Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Search for missing McCurtain Co. woman continues; car found in lake
A person was rescued out of the Red River Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
Woman rescued from Red River after walking into water
Crews arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. Neighbors were evacuated from nearby homes.
Greenwood police officer’s wife, pets die in south Bossier City house fire
Kevonte Collins has a capital murder warrant out for his arrest. According to TTPD, the agency...
16-year-old wanted on capital murder charge

Latest News

Carla Giddens (left), and her daughter, Alyssa Walker-Donaldson.
Account set up to help mother with expenses after death of missing McCurtain Co. woman
Crews arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. Neighbors were evacuated from nearby homes.
Greenwood police officer’s wife, pets die in south Bossier City house fire
Kevonte Collins has a capital murder warrant out for his arrest. According to TTPD, the agency...
16-year-old wanted on capital murder charge
Mardi Gras 2022
MARDI GRAS 2022: Calendar of events, parades
The Blake/Simpkins Memorial March will begin at 2 p.m. at C.C. Antoine Park (at the corner of...
Blake/Simpkins Memorial March planned for Feb. 13