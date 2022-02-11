Getting Answers
Detectives arrest suspect in connection with body found in plastic container

Sedrick Credit
Sedrick Credit(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported they arrested Sedrick Credit, 43, on Thursday, Feb. 10, in connection with the investigation into the death of Crystal Scott.

Crystal Scott
Crystal Scott(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

He is charged with unlawful disposal of remains, failure to seek assistance, and obstruction of justice.

A warrant was issued for his arrest Friday morning and he was taken into custody around 6:15 p.m. at a home in Prairieville, authorities said. They added he was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Ashley Simoneaux remains a person of interest.

Ashley Simoneaux
Ashley Simoneaux(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

RELATED STORIES:

Woman’s remains found in plastic container in Gonzales

Deputies responded to a call on Friday, Jan. 28, regarding a dead female found inside a plastic storage container in a vehicle on a property along Rue De Le Bois Road in Prairieville. Scott was later identified as the person found in the container.

Through further investigation, detectives learned she was last seen with two people identified as Sedrick Credit and Ashley Simoneaux. Both were named persons of interest in Scott’s death.

An autopsy report for Scott indicated no signs of trauma. Scott’s cause of death is still under investigation. Detectives are awaiting the results of a toxicology report.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that may help detectives locate Simoneaux is urged to please call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Crime Stoppers immediately to receive a cash reward.

