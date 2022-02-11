Getting Answers
Cold front and showers arrive Saturday

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the work week we are tracking one last day of amazing weather on tap for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will again will be moving up into the mid-70s with little in the way of cloud cover or humidity for the region. But as we move into the weekend a cold front will sweep through the region bringing cooler temperatures and the increasing potential of a few showers rolling through the region as well. We should already see our temperatures start to rebound Sunday followed by more warm weather through the first half of next week. But once we get to Wednesday and Thursday we are tracking the potential for a potent low and front to move in with heavy rain and a few scattered storms possible for the ArkLaTex.

We are tracking wet weather that will roll through the ArkLaTex Saturday morning.
We are tracking wet weather that will roll through the ArkLaTex Saturday morning.(KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you’ll need a light jacket early this morning, but by the mid-morning hours you’ll be able to lose it as temperatures will be shooting up very quickly across the ArkLaTex. High temperatures will be up into the mid-70s this afternoon along with ample sunshine and more low humidity for the ArkLaTex.

As we head into the weekend we are tracking changes on the way for the region. A cold front will be plunging south into the ArkLaTex early Saturday bringing colder temperatures and some showers during the morning and into the afternoon. Even if you do see some showers don’t expect much in the way of significant rainfall totals, but it may cause a bit of a nuisance to your Saturday plans. After a likely freeze overnight temperatures will start moving up again Sunday afternoon with highs that will be moving up into the 60s with more sunshine back in the region.

Looking ahead to next week you can expect more warm weather on the way for the ArkLaTex with highs that will be moving back up into the 70s potentially as early as Valentine’s Day. We should stay in the 70s through at least Wednesday before we are tracking the potential for a major weather maker for the middle and second half of the week. A developing area of low pressure will be moving out of the Southwest and out onto the Plains that will inject ample amounts of moisture into the region making showers likely Wednesday and heavy rain and thunderstorms possible Thursday. Its early, but we are already seeing some indications that severe weather may be a factor with this storm and it will need to be watched closely over the next few days.

In the meantime, enjoy the great weather on tap for the ArkLaTex Friday before we see those changes! Have a great weekend!

