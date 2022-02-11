Caddo commissioner speaks on capacity issues at juvenile detention center

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - This week, the Caddo Parish District Attorney posted on Facebook that the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center has been at maximum capacity for over a week.

Commissioner Steven Jackson shared what he thinks are possible solutions.

“I honestly don’t think that building more jails or adding on to the jail space alone is a solution, it’s one part of a solution. We do not need to have a place where we can house very violent offenders, because we shouldn’t be rationing off who’s the most violent. But we do need to also look at what’s creating these situations,” he said.

KSLA News 12 reached out to the Parish of Caddo about the detention center’s capacity. We received a statement that said “the capacity is a number that changes daily (today’s (2/9/22 is 22).”

That’s just two spots away from the maximum capacity of 24. Jackson said the commission oversees the detention center and has tried to help with capacity issues.

“We run about a three to five million dollar deficit, maybe more, in juvenile services every year. What we have committed to doing is we’re studying that. The sheriff is sitting on a $20 million surplus so they can be doing a lot in Caddo Parish as apposed to just sitting on those dollars, stacking money. I’ve consistently said government dollars are not to be used as a savings account. We need to put those monies back to the community. If there was an expansion needed to happen, those are dollars that can be used right now,” he said.

KSLA also reached out to the DA’s office. We are awaiting their response.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.