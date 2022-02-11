Getting Answers
Burglary suspects accused of stealing car, breaking into LSU dorms arrested, police say

Marvin Jones (Left), Donte Jones (Right)
Marvin Jones (Left), Donte Jones (Right)(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two men accused of stealing a car and breaking into dorms at LSU’s campus over the weekend have been arrested after authorities received an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip, according to the LSU Police Department.

Arrest documents report that on Saturday, Feb. 5, at around 11 p.m., LSUPD responded to Herget Hall Dorms in connection to several burglaries.

Police say six victims stated someone burglarized their dorm room between 2:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Some of the victims stated they were asleep in their dorm at the time their rooms were broken into.

Detectives reportedly used surveillance footage from inside of the dorm to get photos of four male suspects.

One of the suspects was identified as Donte Jones.

A second suspect was identified as Marvin Keith Jones.

Both suspects are facing similar charges including simple burglary, access device fraud and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police say the suspects were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Feb. 10.

