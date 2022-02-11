Blake/Simpkins Memorial March planned for Feb. 13

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Sunday, a group plans to replicate one of the many civil rights marches in Shreveport — specifically the Harry Blake/C.O. Simpkins March.

The Blake/Simpkins Memorial March will begin at 2 p.m. at C.C. Antoine Park (at the corner of Milam and Sycamore Streets). The public is invited to join in the festivities.

“The march was created after we decided to do the play, Shreveport Rising — This Far By Faith,” said Willie Bradford. “We wanted to give a total depiction of what this civil right movement was about in Shreveport.”

Vincent Williams, one of the event’s organizers said this march is a way to honor not just C.O. Simpkins and Harry Blake but also Edward Jones, Mamie Love Wallace, Berniece Smith.”

“They fought so hard in the civil rights movement,” Williams said. “What a dynamic way to pay tributes to them. Even though the march is named Simpkins/Blake but it’s also in memory of the Bradfords and the McClanes as well.

Marchers will make their way to Little Union Baptist Church. The March will end at Booker T. Washington High School, where a rally will be held. Speakers, entertainment, and presentations will be held. Refreshments will be served.

BLACK HISTORY: A memorial march scheduled for this Sunday. Organizers are here in the KSLA Cafe with me this morning to talk about how Civil Rights marches changed the landscape today. Posted by Domonique Benn KSLA on Friday, February 11, 2022

“We anticipate a positive evening talking about the civil rights movement and what we can regain, establish that enthusiasm to move forward,” Bradford said.

A stage production of Shreveport Rising will be held a week after the march and rally.

