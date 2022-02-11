Bengals stars say ‘time is now’ to win first Super Bowl: FULL INTERVIEWS

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals players and Head Coach Zac Taylor on Friday afternoon answered questions in the first in-person media interviews of Super Bowl week.

It’s the last time fans will see Taylor and the players until they walk out onto the field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday.

Head Coach Zac Taylor on this Bengals organization: "You kind of have to see it to understand it, but it's why Cincinnati is a special place." 🐯



(Video courtesy of NFL Films) pic.twitter.com/D5SDlOihxZ — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) February 12, 2022

Fun fact of the day: Joe always plays with one sock inside out >> https://t.co/S0QavEaw3G (Courtesy: NFL Network). pic.twitter.com/UTUsMAoQc7 — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) February 11, 2022

Ja’Marr Chase asked if there’s a catchphrase that would identify this #Bengals team: “We ‘dem boys.” #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/xdEuaKrjNC — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) February 11, 2022

Asked Ja’Marr Chase what TD celebration he has planned for the super bowl.



“Griddy, bro. I’m not playing.” #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) February 11, 2022

