Account set up to help mother with expenses after death of missing McCurtain Co. woman

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - An account has been set up to help the mother of a woman found dead in Broken Bow Lake with expenses after her daughter’s untimely death.

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was found dead in her submerged SUV Thursday, Feb. 10 after being reported missing by family members three days prior. She was last seen alive leaving a bar along U.S. 259 on Feb. 5.

Now, an account has been set up to help Walker-Donaldson’s mother, Carla Giddens, with expenses. The account has been set up with McCurtain County National Bank. Anyone wishing to donate may do so at any of the bank’s branches. The bank has locations in Idabel, Valliant, Broken Bow, and Hochatown.

LOCATIONS

IDABEL

1501 SE Washington

580-286-6647

VALLIANT

101 W Wilson

580-933-7777

BROKEN BOW

20 N Park

580-584-6262

HOCHATOWN

50 Pinyon Rd.

580-494-7777

Those wishing to donate just need to mention Walker-Donaldson’s name.

