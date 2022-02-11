Account set up to help mother with expenses after death of missing McCurtain Co. woman
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - An account has been set up to help the mother of a woman found dead in Broken Bow Lake with expenses after her daughter’s untimely death.
Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was found dead in her submerged SUV Thursday, Feb. 10 after being reported missing by family members three days prior. She was last seen alive leaving a bar along U.S. 259 on Feb. 5.
Now, an account has been set up to help Walker-Donaldson’s mother, Carla Giddens, with expenses. The account has been set up with McCurtain County National Bank. Anyone wishing to donate may do so at any of the bank’s branches. The bank has locations in Idabel, Valliant, Broken Bow, and Hochatown.
LOCATIONS
IDABEL
- 1501 SE Washington
- 580-286-6647
VALLIANT
- 101 W Wilson
- 580-933-7777
BROKEN BOW
- 20 N Park
- 580-584-6262
HOCHATOWN
- 50 Pinyon Rd.
- 580-494-7777
Those wishing to donate just need to mention Walker-Donaldson’s name.
