Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Account set up to help mother with expenses after death of missing McCurtain Co. woman

Carla Giddens (left), and her daughter, Alyssa Walker-Donaldson.
Carla Giddens (left), and her daughter, Alyssa Walker-Donaldson.(Carla Giddens)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - An account has been set up to help the mother of a woman found dead in Broken Bow Lake with expenses after her daughter’s untimely death.

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was found dead in her submerged SUV Thursday, Feb. 10 after being reported missing by family members three days prior. She was last seen alive leaving a bar along U.S. 259 on Feb. 5.

Now, an account has been set up to help Walker-Donaldson’s mother, Carla Giddens, with expenses. The account has been set up with McCurtain County National Bank. Anyone wishing to donate may do so at any of the bank’s branches. The bank has locations in Idabel, Valliant, Broken Bow, and Hochatown.

LOCATIONS

IDABEL

  • 1501 SE Washington
  • 580-286-6647

VALLIANT

  • 101 W Wilson
  • 580-933-7777

BROKEN BOW

  • 20 N Park
  • 580-584-6262

HOCHATOWN

  • 50 Pinyon Rd.
  • 580-494-7777

Those wishing to donate just need to mention Walker-Donaldson’s name.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was reported missing by family members on Feb. 5, 2022.
Body found in Broken Bow Lake confirmed to be missing woman Alyssa Walker-Donaldson
Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was reported missing by family members Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Search for missing McCurtain Co. woman continues; car found in lake
A person was rescued out of the Red River Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
Woman rescued from Red River after walking into water
As crews arrived on scene, they found the home completely engulfed in flames. Neighbors were...
Woman, pets dead in south Bossier City house fire
EXCLUSIVE: McCurtain County woman speaks on experience with escaped inmate

Latest News

Mardi Gras 2022
MARDI GRAS 2022: Calendar of events, parades
Shreveport nursing home asking for Valentine’s Day cards for its residents
Rev. Dr. Emmitt Caviness
Civil rights activist honored in Marshall
Cirque du Soleil's show, OVO, is coming to the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, La....
Cirque du Soleil prepares for first OVO performance since pandemic in Bossier City