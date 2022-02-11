2 dead, 4 wounded over violent 24 hours in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are investigating five separate shootings over a 24-hour span in New Orleans.

Two people were killed and four were injured in total.

According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, police have investigated more than 55 shootings, 29 classified as homicides, since the beginning of the year.

“The trend is continuing, but accelerating,” Rafael Goyeneche of the MCC says. “I’m hoping now that the criminal justice system is seeking some answers rather than operating as silos - with police operating as a silo organization, the district attorney as a silo organization, and the judiciary as a silo organization.”

Goyeneche believes changes are being made.

“We’re starting to see, I think, the different silos working collectively to address some of the criminal justice issues,” Goyeneche says. “This is about holding offenders accountable.”

A woman was killed just after noon on Wednesday in the Ninth Ward.

A few hours later, one man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at the intersection of Old Gentilly and France Roads around 3:45 p.m.

Police say five men fired at a man at the intersection of Homer and Nunez Streets around 9:33 p.m. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

And an hour later, a victim was approached by a man with a gun. The victim allegedly grabbed the suspect’s gun and it fired a shot, striking the victim.

A man was ambushed and shot while waiting for a ride out of the Volunteers of America early Thursday morning.

Officials say the subjects arrived about half an hour before the shooting. When the man exited the residence, three subjects reportedly got out of a black 2020 Honda Accord and opened fire.

Surveillance video shows the Accord waiting outside of the Volunteers of America building, a rehab and re-entry facility, before the victim walks out to get into another car.

The subjects fled the scene. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

The NOPD is continuing to investigate the shootings that unfolded in the last 24 hours. If you know anything, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers.

