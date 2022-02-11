16-year-old wanted on capital murder charge

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is seeking a 16-year-old boy for his alleged role in three shootings — two of them fatal.

Kevonte Collins has a warrant charging him with capital murder out for his arrest. According to TTPD, the agency was not able to publicly identify him due to his age. However, a court order issued on Feb. 10, authorized the release of his identity.

Collins is wanted in connection to the Deangelo Hardy and Rickalon Young. The incident took place in December at the Oaks at Rosehill Apartments.

A 17-year-old was shot several times, as well. He was seriously injured — but now is expected to survive.

We’ve been looking for Collins since but without any success. We know that he immediately left the Texarkana area and fled to another city. We believe that he might be hiding out somewhere in the DFW metroplex now, but he has reportedly been spotted a few times around here in the last couple of weeks.

This is obviously a very dangerous young man who we need to get off the streets. If you have any idea at all about where we can find him, please call us at 903-798-3116. Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest. You can call them anonymously at 903-793-STOP.

A District Judge issued a court order yesterday authorizing the release of the juvenile suspect's identity in the... Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Friday, February 11, 2022

