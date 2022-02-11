Getting Answers
16-year-old wanted on capital murder charge

Kevonte Collins has a capital murder warrant out for his arrest. According to TTPD, the agency...
Kevonte Collins has a capital murder warrant out for his arrest. According to TTPD, the agency was not able to publicly identify him due to his age. However, a court order issued on Feb. 10, authorized the release of his identity.(TTPD | Facebook)
By Alex Onken
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is seeking a 16-year-old boy for his alleged role in three shootings — two of them fatal.

Kevonte Collins has a warrant charging him with capital murder out for his arrest. According to TTPD, the agency was not able to publicly identify him due to his age. However, a court order issued on Feb. 10, authorized the release of his identity.

Collins is wanted in connection to the Deangelo Hardy and Rickalon Young. The incident took place in December at the Oaks at Rosehill Apartments.

A 17-year-old was shot several times, as well. He was seriously injured — but now is expected to survive.

A District Judge issued a court order yesterday authorizing the release of the juvenile suspect's identity in the...

Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Friday, February 11, 2022

