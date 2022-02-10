Warm and sunny followed by brief cooldown this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking more incredible weather on the way for the ArkLaTex over the next couple of days. Temperatures will be moving up into the mid-70s Friday before we do have a cold front that will sweep through the region bringing a brief cooldown. Temperatures over the weekend will dip into the 50s Saturday followed by the return of rising temperatures Sunday and heading into early next week. Outside of a few showers possible Saturday we are not tracking major wet weather potential until we get to the middle of next week .

We are tracking a brief drop in temperatures on the way Saturday thanks to a cold front. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you’ll need a light jacket once again to start as temperatures are down in the 40s this morning. But much like what we have seen earlier in the week, temperatures will be quickly shooting up as we go through the morning into the afternoon hours. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid-70s with just a few clouds as sunshine continues to dominate for the region.

As we move ahead to Friday and the weekend we are tracking a mini roller coaster on the way for the region. Temperatures on Friday will be even warmer with highs that will be pushing into the mid-70 all throughout the region with more sunshine. Once we move into the weekend a cold front will sweep down the Plains bringing a few showers during the day Saturday along with a noticeable drop in temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid-50s, but already by Sunday we’re seeing temperatures that will start to rebound back into the upper 50s to around 60 along with sunshine.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking another nice start to the week with high temperatures on your Valentine’s Day that will be back into the mid and upper 60s pushing back towards 70. We are expecting more of the same on Tuesday as our early preview of Spring continues. Real changes for the ArkLaTex are looking more likely as we get to the middle of the week with a developing weather system that will drive wet weather and cooler temperatures into the region starting on Wednesday. This weather system has the potential to deliver some of the needed drought relief to the ArkLaTex.

In the meantime, enjoy more of the picture perfect weather Thursday! Have a great day!

