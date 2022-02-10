VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cell phone video shared with FOX 8 shows cars and people blocking traffic in the CBD while doing donuts Sunday afternoon.

According to the viewer, a concerned longtime CBD resident, the incident lasted from 5:20 to 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6.

In the video, at least two cars burn out in the middle of the intersection of Okeefe and Howard Avenues and cut donuts while people stand around and watch. People are seen standing up through the sunroof in one car pointing their guns in the air.

The group of people gathered around the cars blocked traffic in all directions.

“They blocked traffic and when people in cars honked for them to move, they cursed them out and pointed guns,” the viewer tells FOX 8. “It’s really open season and they know it.”

Nearby business owners say things like this are happening more often.

“This is something you see in a movie,” an employee at Twisted Waffles says.

It’s a busy intersection near a residential area by the interstate. Lots of museums and restaurants are just down the road.

“Customers ask me all the time, is this a safe place to walk around?” says Yancy Theodore of G’s Restaurant. “But when you see stuff like that, maybe not?”

“I’ve never seen it this close to our shop,” owners of Kiefe & Co. say.

“It’s scary for out-of-towners,” John Kiefe says. “It’s a major thoroughfare... just on Sunday. We get a lot of traffic through here and to have people, particularly out-of-towners to see this sort of scenario is concerning.”

Business owners worry it could affect business or worse; injure employees or customers.

“With no authority to stop it, it’s probably just going to continue. And it’s sad because it’s in my neighborhood. Not only my place of business, but I’m also a resident, too,” Kiefe says. “I just wish the city could get a handle on this.”

“I hope they put a stop to this,” the Twisted Waffle employee says. “Someone could really really get hurt.”

