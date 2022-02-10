Sunny Friday with more rain by next week

(KSLA) - The sunshine will continue through your Friday before some rain and clouds return this weekend. The sunshine will return Sunday. More rain is expected by the middle part of next week.

This evening will have a few passing clouds, but it will remain dry. These clouds will not provide much of an impact other than a beautiful sunset. Temperatures will be cooling down slowly. It should only require a jacket in the evening if you are heading outside at all. It will be in the 50s.

Overnight will have the clouds clear out again, so we will start Friday with more sunshine. Temperatures will not be as cold. Instead, lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower and mid 40s. I’d still grab that jacket as you head out the door Friday morning.

Friday will, guess what, be sunny again! There will not be anything to worry about as you are planning your day. This is good weather to get any outdoor chores done around the house. Temperatures will be warming up to the mid 70s in the afternoon, so you could go with no jacket and a t-shirt!

Saturday is when our next weather maker will arrive. It’s a weak cold front that will not bring too much of an impact. There is only a 20% chance of rain for the day, but many of you will stay dry. Temperatures will be a little cooler though. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

By Sunday, we will go back to sunny and dry weather. Realistically, you have both Saturday and Sunday to enjoy outside, but Sunday will be the prettier of the two. Sunday will also be a little warmer. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. You may want a jacket again, even in the afternoon.

Valentine’s Day falls on Monday this year. So, don’t go having the Monday blues, because he weather will be too nice to stay cooped up inside. The sun will be out shining with no chance of rain and Temperatures warming up to the lower 60s. If you are planning anything romantic, you can get creative if you’d like by not having to worry about rain crushing anyone’s heart!

Tuesday will also be nice and dry with no rain. The sunshine will be out shining with limited cloud cover. Temperatures will also be a tad warmer. It will warm up to the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday will be the start of some rain returning to the ArkLaTex. This should continue and even ramp up some more by your Thursday. I think it will be very scattered initially and will eventually become widespread. At times there will be very heavy downpours. There could be some storms that develop too. Already I have the rain chances up to 40% Wednesday and 60% Thursday. Temperatures will still be warm despite the shower activity. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Have a great rest of the week and enjoy the sunshine!

