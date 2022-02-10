Shreveport man accused of possessing child sex abuse materials; facing 250 charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is accused of possessing hundreds of items of child sex abuse materials.

Brian Smith, 68, was arrested and charged with 250 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, according to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office.

Smith’s arrest was a result of a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Crime Unit and the Shreveport Police Department.

