REPLAY: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing for 2/10/22

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson updated the public Thursday on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.

The governor began the weekly briefing by addressing the state’s current prison space.

He said in the past two years, since the start of the pandemic, the Department of Corrections had reported an “artificial decline” in the prison population.

However, he said projections indicate the prison population will continue to increase 1.4 percent each year over the next 10 years.

“The first responsibility of government is public safety,” Hutchinson said. “I look at our prison population and we need to address the issue of adequate space.”

To address this growing problem, Hutchinson said he will support a plan to utilize part of the state’s surplus to expand the North Central Unit in Calico Rock.

The project, which is estimated to be $60 million, would add 498 beds to the prison.

Turning to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hutchinson noted that active cases have been halved in the past week.

On Thursday, the Department of Health reported 1,825 new cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases fell 2,790 to a total of 24,274.

Ten more Arkansans died, bringing the state’s coronavirus death toll to 9,937.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.