MISSING: Man from Hope last seen at motel

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing man last seen at a motel in Hope.

Roy Charles Hoffman, 34, was last seen at the Relax Inn Motel in Hope, the sheriff’s office says. Hoffman has auburn hair and blue eyes; he’s 5′6″ tall and weighs about 135 lbs.

The sheriff’s office says he was reported missing Wednesday, Feb. 9. Family members say they haven’t heard from him or seen him in about two weeks.

Anyone with information should call the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office at 870-777-6727.

