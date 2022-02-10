Getting Answers
Marshall man pleads guilty in driving death of Carthage man

Michael Brady (Source: Harrison County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man has accepted a 10-year prison sentence for an intoxicated driving death of a Carthage man.

Michael Wayne Brady, 55, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Judge Brad Morin’s court Wednesday. He officially received his sentence on Thursday.

According to previous reports, Brady was driving a 2004 Lexus eastbound on July 4, 2018, on U.S. 80 and ran a red light at the intersection of Brand Street in Hallsville, hitting a 2017 Volkswagon Jetta, driven by William Austin Gray, 18. Gray died in the wreck.

According to Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain, the trial for Brady had started on Tuesday. But during the trial, Brady agreed to a 10-year prison sentence and pleaded guilty on Wednesday. Brady came back to court on Thursday for his official sentencing.

McCain said Brady was fitted for an GPS ankle device before he left Wednesday.

“It was a good resolution to the case,” McCain said. “Cases like these have a lot of components and we aggressively pursue them. The victim’s family was agreeable.”

Previous story: Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in Carthage man’s 2018 death

