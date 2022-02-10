La. Senate approves bill to keep districts same; further approval needed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Louisiana Senate approved a bill proposed by Senator Sharon Hewitt that would keep most of the districts as they are right now.

However, Black Caucus members are not satisfied with that move. Melinda Deslatte with Par Louisiana explains what she believes others want to see happen.

“Democrats legislators have proposed a few alternative proposals and congressional maps that would allow for a second minority district, but that map is not approved by the state Senate,” she said.

The bill has yet to get approval from the House of Representatives and receive the governor’s signature.

