Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

La. Senate approves bill to keep districts same; further approval needed

(Credit: KALB)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Louisiana Senate approved a bill proposed by Senator Sharon Hewitt that would keep most of the districts as they are right now.

However, Black Caucus members are not satisfied with that move. Melinda Deslatte with Par Louisiana explains what she believes others want to see happen.

“Democrats legislators have proposed a few alternative proposals and congressional maps that would allow for a second minority district, but that map is not approved by the state Senate,” she said.

The bill has yet to get approval from the House of Representatives and receive the governor’s signature.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISSING: Alyssa Walker-Donaldson stands 5'2" tall, weighs 130 pounds and was driving a white...
Woman goes missing in McCurtain County
8 arrests made in connection with escape of McCurtain Co. inmates; 3 escapees still at large
Garrett Yetman, 28
LSP trooper vows to ‘go into hiding’ if fellow trooper is released from jail
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Las Vegas police ID’d Saints’ Alvin Kamara as felony suspect before Pro Bowl
Tom Arceneaux
Shreveport lawyer announces candidacy for mayor

Latest News

Education grant program allows teachers to improve learning experience for students
Man believed to be escaped inmate steals car from gas station
Man believed to be escaped inmate steals car from gas station
Cirque Du Soleil prepares for Bossier performance
Cirque Du Soleil prepares for Bossier performace
Family of missing woman wants answers, unidentified vehicle found in lake
Family of missing woman wants answers, unidentified vehicle found in lake