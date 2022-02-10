GETTING ANSWERS: How to file missing persons report

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Over 600,000 people go missing in the United States every year. Many missing children and adults are quickly found alive and well. However, tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than a year and their cases go cold.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons Systems (NAMUS), Texas and Oklahoma both fall within the top 10 states for the most reported missing persons cases.

Case counts by ArkLaTex states:

Texas - 1,932

Oklahoma - 748

Arkansas - 329

Louisiana - 444

NAMUS reports there is an active number of more than 21,000 open cases nationally at this time. Retired FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Tabman sat down with KSLA News 12 to discuss procedures and factors that come into play when working on missing persons cases

“In many investigations, people have to realize that there is a lot going on behind the scenes for which they’re not going to be privy to and they may want to know. So, the appearance of doing nothing doesn’t mean they’re [police/officials] not doing anything. They may not be doing anything visible to you and they may not want to share it with you for certain reasons,” he said,

Tabman says there are multiple key factors that determine how they handle the investigation. He says investigators take everything into account from the person’s age, mental and physical health conditions, the time and location where they went missing from, along with other factors.

Steps to take in filing a missing persons report:

Call your local police department once you notice the person is missing Ask to file a missing persons report Provide personal information about the missing person, the more details the better

Tabman says it’s ok to follow up with investigators about the case and check in on any progress. He also says not to assume the worst when it comes to the amount of time a person is missing. It’s possible to sill have a positive outcome even if they are missing for more than 24 hours.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.