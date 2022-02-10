Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

GETTING ANSWERS: How to file missing persons report

(KSLA)
By Kori Johnson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Over 600,000 people go missing in the United States every year. Many missing children and adults are quickly found alive and well. However, tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than a year and their cases go cold.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons Systems (NAMUS), Texas and Oklahoma both fall within the top 10 states for the most reported missing persons cases.

Case counts by ArkLaTex states:

  • Texas - 1,932
  • Oklahoma - 748
  • Arkansas - 329
  • Louisiana - 444

NAMUS reports there is an active number of more than 21,000 open cases nationally at this time. Retired FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Tabman sat down with KSLA News 12 to discuss procedures and factors that come into play when working on missing persons cases

“In many investigations, people have to realize that there is a lot going on behind the scenes for which they’re not going to be privy to and they may want to know. So, the appearance of doing nothing doesn’t mean they’re [police/officials] not doing anything. They may not be doing anything visible to you and they may not want to share it with you for certain reasons,” he said,

Tabman says there are multiple key factors that determine how they handle the investigation. He says investigators take everything into account from the person’s age, mental and physical health conditions, the time and location where they went missing from, along with other factors.

Steps to take in filing a missing persons report:

  1. Call your local police department once you notice the person is missing
  2. Ask to file a missing persons report
  3. Provide personal information about the missing person, the more details the better

Tabman says it’s ok to follow up with investigators about the case and check in on any progress. He also says not to assume the worst when it comes to the amount of time a person is missing. It’s possible to sill have a positive outcome even if they are missing for more than 24 hours.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was reported missing by family members Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Search for missing McCurtain Co. woman continues; car found in lake
Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was reported missing by family members on Feb. 5, 2022.
Body found in Broken Bow Lake confirmed to be missing woman Alyssa Walker-Donaldson
8 arrests made in connection with escape of McCurtain Co. inmates; 3 escapees still at large
MISSING: Alyssa Walker-Donaldson stands 5'2" tall, weighs 130 pounds and was driving a white...
Woman goes missing in McCurtain County
Garrett Yetman, 28
LSP trooper vows to ‘go into hiding’ if fellow trooper is released from jail

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Burn bans in the ArkLaTex
Number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, through 2/9/22
REPLAY: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing for 2/10/22
Michael Brady (Source: Harrison County Jail)
Marshall man pleads guilty in driving death of Carthage man