EXCLUSIVE: McCurtain County woman speaks on experience with escaped inmate

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - In an exclusive interview with KSLA News 12, one woman shared her experience of trying to drive an escaped inmate to officials in order to turn himself in.

Amanda Axton says she was leaving her home to go to work at around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, when she discovered Donnie Middlebrooks on her porch. Middlebrooks was one of four inmates who escaped from the McCurtain County Jail on Thursday, Feb. 3.

“I recognized him immediately. I told him, I said, ‘You need to turn yourself in.’ I said, ‘This is silly, this is stupid. You need to turn yourself in,’” Axton said.

She said because they live in a small town, she knew of Middlebrooks and his family.

“We know just about everybody. I knew the boy, know of him... he seems like a pretty good kid, he just kind of gets in a little bit of mischief every once in awhile,” Axton said.

After talking on her porch for about four hours, Axton said she finally got Middlebrooks to agree to turn himself in. She says she got in contact with District Attorney Mark Matloff to let him know Middlebrooks would be turning himself in shortly.

“We had already called and made arrangements to say that we were headed that way with him, that he was going to turn himself in, surrender. As we started to drive, he started to have doubts and we reassured him that everything was going to be ok,” said Axton.

On the way to the DA’s office, Axton said they had to stop for gas. Her husband was driving and got out to fill the car up. During this time, surveillance footage shows Middlebrooks exit the car, walk to the other side of the pump, get in a white Buick and drive away. After stealing the car, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office put out a BOLO on the Buick.

Axton said her husband didn’t notice Middlebrooks had left the car until he saw him speed off in the stolen vehicle. They then contacted the DA and let him know what happened and that they wouldn’t be bringing Middlebrooks in anymore.

When asked why she decided to give the escaped inmate a ride, Axton said everyone deserves a chance.

“You got to give someone a chance. He needs a chance and that’s what I was trying to give him, was a chance. I feel like he really wanted to do the right thing, he was just scared,” she said.

Axton said she wouldn’t do anything differently if she had the chance. She also said she knows Middlebrooks’ family and she believes they are good people.

“He never gave us any kind of threats, he never was violent. It was, ‘Yes ma’am.’ That’s how he was,” she said.

Middlebrooks was found and taken into custody in Sevier County on Wednesday evening. As of now, Jerome Rutherford Jr. and Justin Hughes remain at-large.

