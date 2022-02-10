Woman rescued from Red River after walking into water

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A rescue operation was performed near the Stoner boat launch after a woman was reportedly seen walking into the water.

First responders went out just minutes after 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. At least 17 units with the Shreveport Fire Department initially responded. A spokesperson for the fire department says a man called 911 after seeing a woman on the edge of the river walking towards the water. He asked if she was okay, and her answers apparently concerned him, so he called for help.

A person was rescued out of the Red River Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (KSLA)

Fire department officials say they made contact with the woman about a mile down the river from the boat launch and borrowed a boat from a civilian to get out to her quicker. Divers and swift water techs brought her back to the boat launch.

The woman was conscious when she was taken out of the water, then transported to a hospital. Her family also came out to the scene. Fire officials say when they pulled her out of the water, she was about halfway to the Jimmie Davis Bridge from the boat launch.

