Burn bans in the ArkLaTex

(CBS)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ARKLATEX (KSLA) - Due to extreme drought conditions brought on by lack of rainfall - outdoor burning and open fires have been banned in some areas.

Parishes/counties that have issued a burn ban include:

  • Webster Parish
  • DeSoto Parish
  • Miller County

The bans will not apply to prescribed burns by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. The public will be notified when bans are lifted.

