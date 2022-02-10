Burn bans in the ArkLaTex

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - Due to extreme drought conditions brought on by lack of rainfall - outdoor burning and open fires have been banned in some areas.

Parishes/counties that have issued a burn ban include:

Webster Parish

DeSoto Parish

Miller County

The bans will not apply to prescribed burns by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. The public will be notified when bans are lifted.

