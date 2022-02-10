Getting Answers
Bossier City PD releases list of eligible applicants for chief position

(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department has now released the list of applicants for the chief position who are eligible to take the civil service exam.

The list was released by the police department Thursday, Feb. 10. Eligible applicants are:

  • Charles Bridges
  • Christopher Estess
  • Brian Griffith
  • Daniel Haugen
  • Michael Jones
  • Jeremy Kennedy

Estess is currently serving as the interim chief. All of the applicants are from the Bossier Police Department except for Jones, who is currently with the Shreveport Police Department.

The applicants will take the civil service exam March 17.

This all comes after the former chief, Shane McWilliams, announced his retirement back in early January. He was the 14th chief of the department.

PREVIOUS STORY>>> Bossier City police chief announces retirement

