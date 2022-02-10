Boil advisory issued for Town of Vivian

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the Town of Vivian. The advisory was issued around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The town says it’s experiencing issues with its water system due to a valve break on the southeast side of town. Due to these issues, the water supply is now of questionable microbiological quality. As a precaution, a boil advisory is being issued, and will remain in effect until further notice.

All customers should boil their water for a full minute before consuming it. This includes using water to brush teeth, make ice, or cook food. The minute begins once the water has come to a full boil.

