Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Boil advisory issued for Town of Vivian

A boil advisory has been issued for the Town of Vivian, effective Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
A boil advisory has been issued for the Town of Vivian, effective Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.(U.S. Air Force)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the Town of Vivian. The advisory was issued around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The town says it’s experiencing issues with its water system due to a valve break on the southeast side of town. Due to these issues, the water supply is now of questionable microbiological quality. As a precaution, a boil advisory is being issued, and will remain in effect until further notice.

All customers should boil their water for a full minute before consuming it. This includes using water to brush teeth, make ice, or cook food. The minute begins once the water has come to a full boil.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was reported missing by family members Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Search for missing McCurtain Co. woman continues; car found in lake
8 arrests made in connection with escape of McCurtain Co. inmates; 3 escapees still at large
MISSING: Alyssa Walker-Donaldson stands 5'2" tall, weighs 130 pounds and was driving a white...
Woman goes missing in McCurtain County
Garrett Yetman, 28
LSP trooper vows to ‘go into hiding’ if fellow trooper is released from jail
Donnie Kale Middlebrooks, DOB: 7/27/2000
1 escaped inmate from McCurtain County now in custody

Latest News

Dr. Markey Pierre is the first African American Vice-Chancellor at LSU Health Shreveport. She...
Black History: Faith, hard work guides LSU Health Shreveport’s Dr. Markey Pierre
Ronald Greene
Gov. Edwards issues statement on La. House committee to investigate death of Ronald Greene
Gov. Edwards responds to legislative committee created for Ronald Greene's death on same day...
Gov. Edwards responds to committee to investigate Ronald Greene's death on same day family speaks
Family members speak after body of missing McCurtain Co. woman found in car submerged in lake
Family members speak after body of missing McCurtain Co. woman found in car submerged in lake