Black History: Faith, hard work guides LSU Health Shreveport’s Dr. Markey Pierre

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dr. Markey Pierre says she stands on the shoulders of many individuals who have entered into her life.

“I am grateful for all of the challenges and the struggles that they have had that they have overcome,” she said. “That they have pushed the door just a little bit further that allowed us to get a foot in, that also allows us to push it a little further so that we are able to walk into some of those doors that previously we have not had an opportunity to do so.”

From right: La. Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to Dr. Markey Pierre (at his left) during a visit to LSU Health Shreveport in 2021. (Dr. Markey Pierre | Dr. Markey Pierre)

Pierre is the first African American to hold the title of Vice-Chancellor at LSU Health Shreveport, working for the school’s Department of External Affairs and Chief of Staff.

She describes her role as being an advocate for strategic initiatives for the School of Medicine, Graduate Studies, and the School of Allied Health.

In addition, she champions education and is constantly in contact with Louisiana state leaders making sure they know the needs of LSU Health Shreveport.

“Our voice is important to articulate and share unique experiences is important especially in health care,” Pierre said. “Particularly in biomedical careers and precision medicine and how important it is that we have individuals who look like you and me at the table, not just at the college level, but start at the younger level, by working closely with K-12 and developing those pipelines.”

She also works closely with the Office of Diversity Affairs in making sure that minorities are represented across our state.

“I am excited to sit at the table where others have not had that opportunity,” she said. “The opportunity to have a diversity of voice and to talk about different perspectives. In a community where we are more than half African American in the city of Shreveport when you look at the makeup for LSU Health Shreveport and you look at the faculty and staff we are much more or less than the population we represent.”

Dr. Pierre added that everybody’s journey is different.

“I work really hard to try and meet that individual where they are; because my win is not your win and so you’ve had what I like to call stumbling blocks or little speed bumps you go through,” she said. “I think that God slows us down for a purpose for us to gain an understanding, you can still get there. it doesn’t matter that you may have finished college 20 years ago, it doesn’t matter if you are ready to start your business and you are 60 years old.”

Dr. Pierre has had a vision board since she was in 2nd grade. She says it is important to get it out of your head and write it down.

A great woman of faith, she leans on Habakkuk 2:2 to make her dreams become reality.

Write the vision and make it plain.

Dr. Pierre is also an author. Her first book, Win from the Beginning is a book full of inspiration and encouragement that sheds light on her journey, overcoming loss, and her success principles. She also has a digital resource called The Beautiful Deal: The Woman’s Negotiating Guide.

Her monthly blog, From Markey’s Heart, is a monthly post of inspiration.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.