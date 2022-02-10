Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Black Hawk helicopter makes first pilot-less flight

An autonomous Black Hawk helicopter took flight in Kentucky on Saturday.
An autonomous Black Hawk helicopter took flight in Kentucky on Saturday.(DOD via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Black Hawk helicopter made its first-ever autonomous flight Saturday.

The pilot-less flight in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, lasted about 30 minutes. It was repeated two days later, according to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Officials say autonomous helicopters will help Army pilots focus less on mechanics and more on the mission at hand. Pilot-less flights will also allow the aircrafts to operate at any time of the day or night and in difficult conditions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was reported missing by family members Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Search for missing McCurtain Co. woman continues; car found in lake
Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was reported missing by family members on Feb. 5, 2022.
Body found in Broken Bow Lake confirmed to be missing woman Alyssa Walker-Donaldson
8 arrests made in connection with escape of McCurtain Co. inmates; 3 escapees still at large
MISSING: Alyssa Walker-Donaldson stands 5'2" tall, weighs 130 pounds and was driving a white...
Woman goes missing in McCurtain County
Garrett Yetman, 28
LSP trooper vows to ‘go into hiding’ if fellow trooper is released from jail

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and...
Judge restores protections for gray wolves across much of US
Bossier City PD releases list of eligible applicants for chief position
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
Cop safety cited in no-knock warrant ahead of Locke’s death
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
Medical examiner: Bob Saget died from unseen blow to head
EXCLUSIVE: McCurtain County woman speaks on experience with escaped inmate