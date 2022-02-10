Getting Answers
16-year-old arrested for making bomb threats at several DC schools, police say

People leave Dunbar High School in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after Doug Emhoff, the...
People leave Dunbar High School in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of a Black History Month commemoration event at the high school by Secret Service agents following an apparent bomb threat.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Police in Washington, D.C. arrested a 16-year-old boy Thursday accused of making bomb threats at several area high schools this week.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced that seven schools received bomb threats over the phone Wednesday: Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP DC College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School, Seed Public Charter School and McKinley Tech High School. An eighth school, Friendship Public Charter School, also received a threat, but school was not in session.

Students were evacuated at all schools, but police found no explosives.

The string of threats Wednesday followed another bomb threat Tuesday in which second gentleman Doug Emhoff was ushered out of Dunbar High School. He was at the school to meet with students and faculty for a Black History Month event.

Police have not said if they believe the 16-year-old made Tuesday’s bomb threat involving Emhoff. The teen, who was not named, is accused of making the eight bomb threats Wednesday. He is charged with making terrorist threats.

Federal authorities are aiding in the investigation.

