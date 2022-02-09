Webster Parish under burn ban due to extreme drought conditions

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Due to extreme drought conditions brought on by lack of rainfall - outdoor burning and open fires are prohibited in Webster Parish.

Parish officials made this decision due to the lack of adequate rainfall as of lately.

Below is the emergency declaration issued by Webster Parish Police Jury President Jim Bonsall:

The ban will not apply to prescribed burns by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

“The ban shall remain in force until such time the Webster Parish Fire Chiefs Association determines that the weather conditions are safe enough to cancel the burn ban,” reads a news release.

