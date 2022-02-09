Search for missing McCurtain Co. woman continues; family speaks out

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The search for a missing 24-year-old woman from McCurtain County, Okla. continues Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson was reported missing by family members Monday, Feb. 7. Now, her family is looking for answers and searching the area where she was last seen in Hochatown.

One of Walker-Donaldson’s aunts, Carolyn Janz, spoke with KSLA Wednesday morning about the case. Watch the full interview below:

Aunt of missing McCurtain Co. woman speaks out Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, is missing from McCurtain Co., Okla. Now, her aunt is speaking with us about what they think happened>>> https://bit.ly/3gBDw65 Posted by KSLA News 12 on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

There has been much speculation that Walker-Donaldson’s disappearance is somehow connected to the escape of four inmates from the McCurtain County Jail. At this time, the sheriff’s office says they don’t believe there’s a connection, but that they aren’t ruling anything out. The location where one of the inmates was recaptured is near the last place Walker-Donaldson was seen.

Kolby Watson was captured near where Alyssa Walker-Donaldson was last seen. (KSLA)

Janz told KSLA on Wednesday that her niece has had “run-ins” with one of the inmates who is still at-large, Jerome Rutherford Jr., and that she went to school with one of the people who has been arrested in connection with the inmates’ escape, Brandon Stansbury.

Janz also says about 60 people from the community are helping to search for her niece. She tells KSLA Walker-Donaldson’s friends have been “tight-lipped” about what happened, but that they hope someone comes forward with information. Janz has obtained photos from surveillance video at the Hochatown Lodge. She believes her niece’s car can be seen in the video, however, the sheriff’s office has not confirmed this.

It remains unclear if the two cases are connected, or if these connections are just pure coincidence.

So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with the inmates’ escape from jail.

