Pedestrian struck by vehicle on A.R. Teague Parkway

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers got the call on Feb. 9 to an area near the intersection of Artur Ray Teague Parkway and Shady Grove Boulevard.

Authorities on the scene said a 62-year-old man was walking on the shoulder and attempted to cross the road into oncoming traffic.

The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle, falling onto the hood of the car, then back on the road. The driver attempted to slow down, according to authorities.

“She [the driver] slowed down considerably, but she was unable to avoid the impact,” said BCPD’s Bart Cavanaugh.

The pedestrian suffered a head injury. His condition is now considered serious, but stable.

Accident investigators were called to the scene.

