Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on A.R. Teague Parkway

The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle, falling onto the hood of the car, then back on the...
The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle, falling onto the hood of the car, then back on the road. The driver attempted to slow down, according to authorities.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers got the call on Feb. 9 to an area near the intersection of Artur Ray Teague Parkway and Shady Grove Boulevard.

Authorities on the scene said a 62-year-old man was walking on the shoulder and attempted to cross the road into oncoming traffic.

The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle, falling onto the hood of the car, then back on the road. The driver attempted to slow down, according to authorities.

“She [the driver] slowed down considerably, but she was unable to avoid the impact,” said BCPD’s Bart Cavanaugh.

The pedestrian suffered a head injury. His condition is now considered serious, but stable.

Accident investigators were called to the scene.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISSING: Alyssa Walker-Donaldson stands 5'2" tall, weighs 130 pounds and was driving a white...
Woman goes missing in McCurtain County
8 arrests made in connection with escape of McCurtain Co. inmates; 3 escapees still at large
Garrett Yetman, 28
LSP trooper vows to ‘go into hiding’ if fellow trooper is released from jail
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Las Vegas police ID’d Saints’ Alvin Kamara as felony suspect before Pro Bowl
Tom Arceneaux
Shreveport lawyer announces candidacy for mayor

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Man killed in rollover wreck in Marshall
Man killed in rollover wreck in Marshall
Marshall man dies after rollover crash, fire
Victim named in fatal rollover crash in Caddo Parish
Victim named in fatal rollover crash in Caddo Parish