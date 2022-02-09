More sunny weather to end the work week

(KSLA) - Sunshine will stick around a couple more days before some subtle changes arrive this weekend. A little rain is possible Saturday with cooler temperatures both Saturday and Sunday.

This evening will be nice and clear with limited clouds. There will not be any rain. It is National Pizza Day, so it would be a good evening to go get some pizza for supper. You could even sit outside to enjoy it! Temperatures will not be all too bad. Temperatures will be in the 50s. Nothing a light jacket can’t fix.

Overnight, it will continue to be nice and clear with no rain. Temperatures will be cooling down, but not quite as much. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. There’s a chance some locations do not drop below 40 degrees. You’ll still want a jacket as you head out the door in the morning. \

Thursday is National Umbrella Day! Although, you will not need it unless you want to shield yourself from the sunshine. There will not be any rain once again. I think some areas on the northern side of the ArkLaTex could see a few more clouds, but still sunshine mixing in too. Temperatures will be even warmer, getting up to the lower 70s. If you grab a jacket in the morning, you will certainly not need it in the afternoon!

Friday will, guess what, be sunny again! There will not be anything to worry about as you are planning your day. This is good weather to get any outdoor chores done around the house. Temperatures will be warming up to the mid 70s in the afternoon, so you could go with no jacket and a t-shirt!

Saturday is when our next weather maker will arrive. It’s a weak cold front that will not bring too much of an impact. There is only a 20% chance of rain for the day, but many of you will stay dry. Temperatures will be a little cooler though. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

By Sunday, we will go back to sunny and dry weather. Realistically, you have both Saturday and Sunday to enjoy outside, but Sunday will be the prettier of the two. Sunday will also be a little cooler. Highs will be in the mid 50s. You may need a jacket again, even in the afternoon.

Valentine’s Day falls on Monday this year. So, don’t go having the Monday blues, because he weather will be too nice to stay cooped up inside. The sun will be out shining with no chance of rain and Temperatures warming up to the lower 60s. If you are planning anything romantic, you can get creative if you’d like by not having to worry about rain crushing anyone’s heart!

Tuesday will also be nice and dry with no rain. The sunshine will be out shining with limited cloud cover. Temperatures will also be a tad warmer. It will warm up to the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday will be the start of some rain returning to the ArkLaTex. I think it will be very scattered but will be heavy at times. There could be some storms that develop too. Already I have the rain chances up to 40%. Temperatures will still be warm despite the shower activity. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Have a great rest of the week!

