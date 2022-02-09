More great weather, but changes Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After a spectacular Tuesday afternoon we are tracking more of the same on the way for the region Wednesday. Temperatures this morning are not quite as chilly as Tuesday and once we hit sunrise expect those highs to skyrocket towards the 70 degree mark later today. As we close out the work week we are expecting widespread low and mid-70s on the way both Thursday and Friday along with more sunshine. Once we hit the weekend we are tracking a cold front that will bring some cooler temperatures along with a chance of showers Saturday. The drop in temperatures won’t last and we should start to rebound as we head into next week.

We are tracking amazing weather to wrap up the week across the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you will need the jacket once again as temperatures are down in the 30s, but we aren’t seeing the widespread freezing conditions like what we had the past couple of mornings. But like earlier in the week even though a weak front is passing through we are tracking ample sunshine and temperatures that will be quickly rising into the upper 60s later today.

Throughout the rest of the week we are expecting more fantastic weather on the way for the region as temperatures continue to move up out ahead of our next cold front. More sunshine and southerly winds should help move us up into the 70s starting Thursday with mid-70s looking more likely now for Friday. The end of this week will really be as good as it gets for this part of the country this time of year so get out and enjoy it.

But once we get to the weekend we are tracking big changes and the return to reality for the ArkLaTex. This will be due to a cold front that will push through the region Saturday bringing cooler temperatures and the potential for a few showers. Some models do try to hint at perhaps a couple of snow showers in the evening hours, but right now that is an outlier but will be watched over the next couple of days. The front will bring a noticeable drop in temperatures as highs on Saturday and Sunday will likely be in the mid-50s. But as soon as we get to Valentine’s Day and early next week our temperatures should start to move back up for the region.

In the meantime, enjoy the sunny and beautiful weather to close out the week!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.