Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Mayor in Ohio suggests allowing ice fishing could lead to prostitution

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - A mayor in Ohio suggested during a city council discussion on ice fishing safety that the winter activity could lead to prostitution.

Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert made the remarks during a Tuesday evening city council meeting, WOIO reports.

Council members were discussing whether ice fishing should be allowed at Hudson Springs Park due to liability purposes.

“If you open this up to ice fishing, while on the surface it sounds good, then what happens next year? Does somebody come back and say, ‘I want an ice shanty in Hudson Springs Park for ‘X’ amount of time?’ And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem. Prostitution,” Shubert said.

Ice fishing at the park has been prohibited for several years, a council member said.

Other members of the council said that if ice fishing were to resume at Hudson Springs Park, safety information should be distributed first to residents.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISSING: Alyssa Walker-Donaldson stands 5'2" tall, weighs 130 pounds and was driving a white...
Woman goes missing in McCurtain County
8 arrests made in connection with escape of McCurtain Co. inmates; 3 escapees still at large
Garrett Yetman, 28
LSP trooper vows to ‘go into hiding’ if fellow trooper is released from jail
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Las Vegas police ID’d Saints’ Alvin Kamara as felony suspect before Pro Bowl
Tom Arceneaux
Shreveport lawyer announces candidacy for mayor

Latest News

Stock photo of Buick LaCrosse
BOLO issued in Sevier Co., Ark. in connection with one of escaped McCurtain Co. inmates
Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was reported missing by family members on Feb. 5, 2022.
MISSING: Alyssa Walker-Donaldson
FILE - Gamal Abdelaziz arrives at federal court for his trial, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Boston.
Parent in college bribery scandal gets year in prison
The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
As state mask rules end, school leaders are in the middle
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims