Lufkin Parks and Recreation collecting Valentine cards for hospice residents

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two Deep East Texas organizations are partnering together to send hospice residents more love this Valentine’s day. Lufkin Parks and Recreation’s Val-O-Grams campaign is being run throughout the community to show patients love and support.

It may seem like just one simple Valentine’s Day card, but for some hospice patients it means the world. Lufkin Parks and Rec Director Rudy Flores said they are encouraging the community to take a few seconds to write a letter, one that will be delivered to a patient at hospice in the pines.

“Our mission aligns with their mission which is the fact of loving people, giving them a special event, and being able to give them something different,” Flores said.

Flores asks that the letters be gender neutral, but encourages people to be creative by sharing personal stories, or telling them about recent community events.

“We want to make sure that our senior citizens in the community know that they are not invisible, they are the ones that we look up to when it comes to advice and experience and they hold the knowledge and history of our city,” Flores said.

Hospice in the Pines Community Liaison Jessica Baker said oftentimes these cards are kept as a keepsake by recipients. Hospice in the Pines social workers, chaplains, nurses and employees will hand deliver the letters.

“It’s meaningful for our staff to be able to deliver these because it is a different approach to a normal visit that they would get from us. This is our way to be able to deliver love and appreciation and being involved is very close to our hearts,” Baker said.

The Val-O-Grams campaign will be run through February 18th. Flores says people can mail or drop off the gender neutral cards to Lufkin Parks and Recreation at 516 Montrose Street.

