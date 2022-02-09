Getting Answers
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies

By Patrick Deaville and Jillian Corder
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The man involved in an officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles died in the hospital Friday, according to Louisiana State Police.

Richard Malone, 41, of Lake Charles, was shot in the upper left arm Wednesday after driving his vehicle into a marked Lake Charles Police Department unit, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Malone was then transported to a local hospital for treatment, Senegal said.

Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department received a report of an unresponsive driver in a vehicle near the intersection of Common and Scott streets around 4:30 a.m., Senegal said. Arriving officers made contact with the driver, identified as Malone.

An altercation took place between Malone and the officers, during which Malone drove his vehicle into at least one marked police unit and an officer fired, striking Malone, Senegal said.

Malone then drove a mile before crashing at the intersection of Scott and Common streets, Senegal said.

The officers were not injured, according to Senegal.

State Police are investigating at the request of the Lake Charles Police Department, Senegal said. It is standard protocol for agencies to request a state police investigation following an officer-involved shooting.

A man is hospitalized after being shot during an altercation with the Lake Charles Police...
