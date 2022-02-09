Gubernatorial candidate Allen West visits Tyler ahead of Monday early voting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday, Grassroots America We The People (GAWTP) hosted gubernatorial candidate Allen West in Tyler.

GAWTP endorsed Colonel Allen West.

“It’s great to be on the leadership team of replacing the governor of Texas with Allen West,” Executive Director JoAnn Fleming said.

On Jan. 21, three candidates challenging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, including West, faced off at a candidate forum hosted by Grassroots America.

“I love being down here,” Allen West said. “Tyler is pretty much the center of East Texas, and so when you come here, you just bring in all the folks across East Texas. It’s a strong constitutional, conservative region here in the state of Texas, and those principles and values, that’s what we want to make sure spreads all across Texas.”

At the GAWTP dinner event, West shared his mission, “Defending the Texas Republic.” West discussed topics including border control safety, responding to the winter storm, and education.

“When you see Texas is on the front line with what’s happening at our border, what is going on with our human and sex trafficking surge, that we have the drug trafficking issue, the public health crisis, and we want to make sure that we protect individual liberty and freedom here by the way of medical freedom and educational freedom,” West said.

West said he plans to travel Texas for the next five days, leading up to early voting.

Early voting starts Monday, Feb. 14 and ends Feb. 25. Election day is March 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.