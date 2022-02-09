Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Goodell knew of Kamara’s fight before Pro Bowl

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he and other top NFL authorities knew of Alvin Kamara’s physical encounter before the star running back was allowed to play in the Pro Bowl.

In his annual Super Bowl press conference Wednesday, Goodell was grilled on former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit alleging racist hiring practices for coaches and general managers.

While explaining the league’s personal conduct policies, Goodell commented on Kamara’s recent arrest following a fight in a Las Vegas nightclub before the Pro Bowl.

Court documents allege Kamara and a group of people punched and kicked a man, identified as Darnell Greene, after refusing to let him on the elevator to leave the nightclub early Saturday morning. Kamara told detectives Greene called one of his friends ugly. Video of the incident reportedly shows Kamara punching the man at least eight times.

Goodell says the NFL’s security team was contacted by police in Las Vegas just before the Pro Bowl. Police told the security team they wanted to meet with Kamara after the game. Goodell says the security team made sure that happened, doing what police asked of them.

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Alvin Kamara mugshot(Las Vegas Metro PD)

RELATED STORIES

Kamara was arrested after playing in the game and charged with felony battery. He posted bond and was released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISSING: Alyssa Walker-Donaldson stands 5'2" tall, weighs 130 pounds and was driving a white...
Woman goes missing in McCurtain County
8 arrests made in connection with escape of McCurtain Co. inmates; 3 escapees still at large
Garrett Yetman, 28
LSP trooper vows to ‘go into hiding’ if fellow trooper is released from jail
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Las Vegas police ID’d Saints’ Alvin Kamara as felony suspect before Pro Bowl
Tom Arceneaux
Shreveport lawyer announces candidacy for mayor

Latest News

Deshazor D. Everett, 29, turned himself into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center Tuesday...
DeRidder native, NFL safety accused of involuntary manslaughter
2018 season (Source: WVUE | Mark Lagrange)
Dennis Allen prioritizing QB position in new role as head coach
Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium is on Feb. 13.
NFLSU billboards to go up around Los Angeles
Gayle Benson
Gayle Benson suing neighbors over attack that killed one of her Yorkies