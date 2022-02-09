GETTING ANSWERS: What resources are available for gambling addicts?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - While it’s all fun and games to some, there are more serious things to consider with all of the bets being placed now that sports betting is legal in Louisiana.

Here’s how you can spot the early signs of gambling addiction.

According to the National Center for Responsible Gaming, approximately 1% of the adult population in the United States has a severe gambling problem.

Early signs to look out for include:

Using gambling as a way of escape from negative feelings

Becoming preoccupied with how to get more money to bet with

Neglecting work or other responsibilities to place bets

A growing obsession for chasing losses

Lying to family members or others to hide the extent of your gambling

Janet Miller with the Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling says it’s important to notice the signs in the early stages because it can have a major impact.

“This addiction is an addiction that’s affected many because it’s an addiction that’s hidden and invisible. We have treated in Louisiana upwards of 5,000 people, but that’s just in the patient numbers. There are anywhere between 10 to 25 people connected to someone they love, and so there’s thousands of people negatively impacted by gambling addiction,” Miller said.

Miller says unlike most casual gamblers, who stop when losing or set a loss limit, people with a compulsive gambling problem are compelled to keep playing to recover their money; it’s a pattern that becomes increasingly destructive over time.

Resources available to help with this include cognitive behavioral therapy and self-help support groups, such as Gamblers Anonymous, which includes 12-step programs. A few studies have also been done on medicines for treating compulsive gambling. Early results suggest antidepressants and opioid antagonists may help treat the symptoms of pathological gambling.

GAMBLING ADDICTION RESOURCES

Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling - 318-227-0883

Gambles Anonymous - 855-222-5542

National Council on Problem Gambling - 800-522-4700

“If you’re going to entertain yourself with gambling, do so, but be honest about it to yourself and to other people about how much time, how much money, and do it within the social realms of other people seeing it. What we want to do is keep it entertaining and fun. If something changes where gambling is no longer fun or legal or in a sense, morally right to you, then that is something you want to pay attention to. Give us a call and get somebody to talk to,” Miller said.

