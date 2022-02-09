DeRidder native, NFL safety accused of involuntary manslaughter

Loudoun County, VA (KPLC) - A DeRidder native, and NFL safety, has been accused of involuntary manslaughter following a fatal crash on Dec. 23, according to a press release from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia.

“The driver involved in the Dec. 23, 2021, fatal crash that took the life of a Las Vegas woman has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter after an investigation determined he was traveling over twice the posted 45 mph speed limit just prior to the crash,” the sheriff’s office said in its press release.

Deshazor D. Everett, 29, turned himself into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation determined Everett and his passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada, were traveling north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road in a 2010 Nissan GT-R when, around 9:15 p.m., the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees and rolled over.

Peters was taken to StoneSprings Hospital where she died from her injuries, the sheriff’s office said in its press release.

Everett’s bond was set at $10,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

Everett, who was an all-state defensive back at DeRidder High School, currently plays for the Washington Commanders following a standout career with the Texas A&M Aggies. Everett was a three-star recruit coming out of DeRidder before breaking into the starting lineup in College Station as a sophomore. Everett totaled five interceptions in his college career with two of them being for touchdowns.

Everett went undrafted, although he’d sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent. Following a two-month stint with the team, he’d find a home with the Commanders. Everett has since spent the last seven years with the organization as a safety.

