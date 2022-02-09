Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Civil rights activist honored in Marshall

Rev. Dr. Emmitt Caviness
Rev. Dr. Emmitt Caviness(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A civil rights activist and Marshall native was recognized by his hometown on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Rev. Dr. Emmitt Caviness, 93, fought alongside civil rights leaders, like Martin Luther King, Jr., for racial justice. Caviness said a picture showing the segregation of Black and white people sparked a flame to fight for equality.

The Harrison County Historical Museum paid tribute to his contributions through a traveling exhibit that highlights Caviness’ life.

“I think we are at a juncture where by we have to test our democracy. We’ve had all kinds of onslaughts against it and it’s a critical moment as to the decision that the country must make. Ultimately I think, as Dr. Martin Luther King said, we have to learn to live together as brothers or we’ll live as fools. So, that’s where we are in this nation today. I’m praying and hoping that we choose the better course and learn to live with one another and understand inequality anywhere is inequality everywhere,” he said.

The museum is open to the public throughout Black History Month.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISSING: Alyssa Walker-Donaldson stands 5'2" tall, weighs 130 pounds and was driving a white...
Woman goes missing in McCurtain County
8 arrests made in connection with escape of McCurtain Co. inmates; 3 escapees still at large
Garrett Yetman, 28
LSP trooper vows to ‘go into hiding’ if fellow trooper is released from jail
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Las Vegas police ID’d Saints’ Alvin Kamara as felony suspect before Pro Bowl
Tom Arceneaux
Shreveport lawyer announces candidacy for mayor

Latest News

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was reported missing by family members Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Search for missing McCurtain Co. woman continues; family speaks out
Surveillance footage of car allegedly stolen by Middlebrooks
Surveillance footage of car stolen by Middlebrooks
Police locate car possibly belonging to missing woman
Police locate car possibly belonging to missing woman
Stock photo of Buick LaCrosse
BOLO issued in Sevier Co., Ark. in connection with one of escaped McCurtain Co. inmates