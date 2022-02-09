Civil rights activist honored in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A civil rights activist and Marshall native was recognized by his hometown on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Rev. Dr. Emmitt Caviness, 93, fought alongside civil rights leaders, like Martin Luther King, Jr., for racial justice. Caviness said a picture showing the segregation of Black and white people sparked a flame to fight for equality.

The Harrison County Historical Museum paid tribute to his contributions through a traveling exhibit that highlights Caviness’ life.

“I think we are at a juncture where by we have to test our democracy. We’ve had all kinds of onslaughts against it and it’s a critical moment as to the decision that the country must make. Ultimately I think, as Dr. Martin Luther King said, we have to learn to live together as brothers or we’ll live as fools. So, that’s where we are in this nation today. I’m praying and hoping that we choose the better course and learn to live with one another and understand inequality anywhere is inequality everywhere,” he said.

The museum is open to the public throughout Black History Month.

