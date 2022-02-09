City officials offer guidelines to ensure Mardi Gras can be enjoyed safely

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras is just around the corner, and Lake Charles officials and law enforcement want to ensure residents can enjoy the parades while staying safe.

In a meeting held Tuesday, they outlined everything local business owners and parade-goers need to know to prepare for the festivities.

“A priority for the City of Lake Charles is to ensure that everyone has a safe and fun experience, and we could not do that without law enforcement,” City of Lake Charles Public Information Officer Katie Harrington said.

Mardi Gras is back after missing out in 2021, but now, city officials and local law enforcement are offering some guidance on how to let the festivities safely roll on.

Sgt. Scott Dougherty, with Lake Charles Police Department’s traffic division, offered some guidlelines for Mardi Gras weekend.

“So, there will be command centers stretched along the entire route should you need any kind of public safety if you don’t have your phone or if you need to flag somebody down,” Dougherty said. “There will be also officers at every intersection of the entire parade route for the entire duration of the parade.”

“Any vehicle, foot traffic, bicycles - you’re not supposed to impede the parade in any way,” Dougherty said.

Locke Park will be one of the “family-friendly” zones that will be alcohol-free on Tuesday, March 1, according to officials.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will also have a “family-friendly” zone in the parking lot between Puji and Kirby on that Tuesday. There will be games and activities for children at that location.

“During the parades, if you have a downtown business, you’re still going to have access to your business and the roadway in front of your business up until about 30 minutes before each parade starts,” Dougherty said.

The demolition area of 825 Ryan St. will be off-limits.

“That area that’s gonna be fenced off is going to be designated as a ‘no throw zone,’” Dougherty said. “There will be signs posted and such. So, pedestrians won’t be able to gather near there and the dangerous things that, that incurs.”

After the floats have rolled through and all of the beads have been thrown, they’re asking for patience during the clean-up process.

“Try to stay off of Ryan Street at all cost, because as Katie said, the true unsung heroes of Mardi Gras, public works, will be out, behind the scenes, trying to clean up all of the beads and all of the candy and stuff in the roadway,” Dougherty said.

If you own a local business and missed Tuesday’s meeting, you can stop by city hall to pick up a trash receptacle to keep in front of your business during the parades.

Full list of guidelines from officials:

· Do not litter.

· No glass containers of any kind.

· Leave pets at home.

· Leave all valuables at home.

· No open fires or BBQ pits in or on vehicles or on the public right-of-way.

· Do not pour hot coals on the ground.

· Stay behind all police lines or curbs.

· Do not run up to or near the floats.

· Do not follow or chase floats.

· Do not throw anything at the floats or float riders.

· Please watch your children.

· Be kind and courteous to your neighbor.

· No bikes, skateboards, rollerblades or hoverboards/Smart Balance Wheel along the parade route.

· Do not obscure sidewalks.

· Street vendors are not allowed to operate north of Clarence Street (Downtown or on Civic Center property). Street vendors north of 18th Street must be off the route at parade start time. Vendors south of 18th Street must be off the route 30 minutes after parade start time.

· Please bag litter and trash and place at curb after the parade. Bagged litter and trash will be picked up beginning at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 2.

You can also check out www.swlamardigras.com for a complete list of all Mardi Gras events in SWLA, including events that aren’t on Mardi Gras weekend.

