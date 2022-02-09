Cirque du Soleil prepares for first OVO performance since pandemic in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Cirque du Soleil OVO performers have not set foot on-stage together to perform for more than two years.

Friday’s (Feb. 11) premiere will mark their first performance since the start of the pandemic.

Cirque du Soleil's show, OVO, is coming to the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, La. Feb. 11-13, 2022. (KSLA)

“It feels like coming home,” tumbler, Jorn De Laender, said. “Coming back to the stage is really nice, because as a performer, that’s where you want to be.”

Each of the performers take on the role of an insect - from dragonflies to ants to crickets (and more). A common theme throughout the performance: eggs. That’s because “ovo” means “egg” in Portuguese.

Because the show has not gone on in so long, the performers had to get back in shape.

“You don’t have goal... you really need to push yourself to go back to training,” De Laender said.

People in the audience can expect acrobatics, tumbling, bright lights, and more.

