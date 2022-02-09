BOLO issued in Sevier Co., Ark. in connection with escaped McCurtain Co. inmates

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is putting out a BOLO in connection with one of the escaped inmates from McCurtain County, Okla.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9 saying residents should be on the lookout for a white 2010 Buick LaCrosse with Oklahoma license plate #LQC-958. Officials there say escaped inmate, Donnie Middlebrooks, stole it from a gas station in Wright City, Okla. earlier in the day and could be headed to the Sevier County area.

Anyone who sees this car should call 911.

Middlebrooks is one of four inmates who escaped from the McCurtain County Jail Thursday, Feb. 3. One of the inmates, Kolby Watson, was recaptured Feb. 5. Jerome Rutherford Jr. and Justin Hughes remain at-large, along with Middlebrooks.

