Attorneys for Cynthia Perkins file motion for change of venue

By Autumn Payton
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorneys for Cynthia Perkins filed a motion for change of venue Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

According to the court documents, attorneys for Perkins say she is entitled to the change of venue based on widespread media coverage and pretrial publicity and the right to a fair trial will be in jeopardy if she were to face trial in Livingston Parish.

Cynthia Perkins
Cynthia Perkins(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Cynthia Perkins, along with her husband, former Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy Dennis Perkins, is accused of a number of charges including rape, producing child pornography, and participating in feeding desserts laced with his semen to school children.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“I understand the outrage related to these allegations, the anger, and frustration. But when it gets to the level of public hangings and executions and things like that, that’s when we get really concerned,” said James Spokes, Cynthia’s attorney.

500 Livingston Parish jurors have already been summoned for the case with jury selection set to begin next Monday, February 14.

The most likely scenario is that presiding Judge Erika Sledge will allow jury selection to actually begin as scheduled, and then gauge whether she believes enough impartial jurors can be found.

If a change of venue is granted, the entire trial could be moved to another parish. Or jurors could be chosen from another parish and brought back to Livingston Parish for the trial.

“We just really want to make sure we get a fair trial and that our client has every opportunity to defend herself,” said Spokes.

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case and did not take a position one way or the other when asked today about a possible change of venue.

But a spokesman did say, “We look forward to holding Cynthia Perkins accountable and getting justice for the victims.”

