Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Alto student dies during home basketball game

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTO, Texas (KLTV) - Alto ISD has confirmed on Tuesday night the death of a student.

Superintendent Kelly West made the announcement on the district’s Facebook page. The student was playing in a home basketball game when he collapsed. He did not survive.

West said that counselors and pastors will be available beginning at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning for those on campus who need to speak with them, and asked that everyone keep the community in their prayers.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many companies in Shreveport, La. are hiring.
Highest-paying jobs in Shreveport that don’t require a college degree
Shreveport police responded to a deadly shooting on Haywood Place on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Coroner IDs man shot dead on Haywood Place
MISSING: Alyssa Walker-Donaldson stands 5'2" tall, weighs 130 pounds and was driving a white...
Woman goes missing in McCurtain County
WANTED: Kendrick Cox, 30, of the 100 block of Cherie Loop in Natchitoches, is wanted on a...
2nd murder suspect is ‘armed and dangerous’; both accused of killing man found dead in pond
8 arrests made in connection with escape of McCurtain Co. inmates; 3 escapees still at large

Latest News

Tyree Conerly, 19, was booked with second-degree murder as the second suspect in the Jan. 3...
Second suspect arrested in killing of 12-year-old; records show he also was freed after Orleans DA’s office failed to institute charges
Federal authorities late Monday (Feb. 7) filed a detainer claiming custody of 18-year-old...
Federal authorities poised to take Tyrese Harris prosecution away from Orleans DA
MISSING: Alyssa Walker-Donaldson stands 5'2" tall, weighs 130 pounds and was driving a white...
Woman goes missing in McCurtain County
Southern Hills community park
Shreveport council endorses dog park planned for Southern Hills
8 arrests made in connection with escape of McCurtain Co. inmates; 3 escapees still at large