Accused dismemberment killer Benjamin Beale to remain in custody, court rules

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Benjamin Beale, the Ninth Ward man accused of killing and dismembering a woman and hiding her remains in a deep freezer, will remain in custody, an Orleans Parish magistrate ruled early Wednesday (Feb. 9).

Magistrate Commissioner Albert Thibodeaux found probable cause for Beale’s continued detention on all counts related to the killing of 36-year-old Julia Dardar and allegations Beale was operating a clandestine methamphetamine lab in the kitchen of his Pauline Street home. New Orleans police said Dardar’s frozen torso and evidence of Beale’s narcotics activity were discovered Jan. 11, when the NOPD executed a search warrant at Beale’s home as part of an investigation into Dardar’s disappearance.

Thibodeaux made the decision after hearing testimony from two NOPD detectives in a preliminary hearing that began late Tuesday night and didn’t conclude until nearly 12:30 a.m.

Fifth District Detective Michael Flores, who arrested Beale after finding the body parts hidden in a freezer inside a padlocked bus in the suspect’s back yard, and homicide detective Rayell Johnson, who is leading the murder investigation, each was questioned by Assistant District Attorney Sarah Dawkins and Beale’s defense attorneys, Billy Sothern and Christopher Murell.

Johnson testified that police found a reciprocating saw with pieces of human flesh on the blades and cleaning supplies near the freezer that contained Dardar’s body.

Johnson said investigators traced the items to a purchase Beale made at a West Bank Harbor Freight hardware score on the same December day he told police he last saw Dardar. Beale was captured on store surveillance cameras purchasing the saw and cleaning items days before Dardar’s estranged husband Micah reported her missing, Johnson testified.

Beale, 34, has been booked with second-degree murder, obstructing justice in a homicide investigation, five counts of drug and weapons violations, and simple assault of a different woman. His total bond has been set at $1,405,000.

The court previously ordered that Beale would have to wear an electronic ankle monitor and be confined to 24/7 house arrest if he was able to make bond. Thibodeaux also required that as a condition of bonding out, Beale would have to sign domestic stay-away orders preventing contact with Dardar’s husband, children and relatives, and that he would have to answer on the record a set of standard questions relating to his history of domestic violence with either alleged victim.

As part of the overnight hearing, Beale signed the stay-away order, but on the advice of his attorneys refused to answer the domestic violence questions. Thibodeaux again ordered that if Beale makes bond, he still would not be released unless he returned to court to answer those questions on the record.

District Attorney Jason Williams’ office still has not made screening decisions to accept the charges against Beale recommended by police. The second-degree murder count requires the consent and indictment from an Orleans Parish grand jury.

